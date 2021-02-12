Lion's Share Case Exhibit

The Keeody Gallery presents a new opportunity for you to safely support the arts and creative people. Please join us as we kick off an historic month!

This is a opening reception for artist Andrew Travis and his exhibit "Lion's Share Case (Leyeon's Share Case) which is based on a old Aesop fable. We will have lite refreshments and beaverages along with hand sanitizer. Masks are required and social distancing will be encouraged!

In the side gallery, we will feature "Afro Intelligence" which is a small display of art dedicated to the popular, natural hair style and the science behind it! This is all in conjunction with black history month!

All art is for sale! The exhibit is free and open to the public. The exhibit runs from February 1- March 6, 2021.