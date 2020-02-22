Step through the wardrobe this winter into the magical kingdom of Narnia in the Chattanooga Theatre Centre’s production of “The Lion, the Witch & the Wardrobe,” opening February 21 and running through March 1.

The CTC’s Youth Theatre will present a dramatization of C.S. Lewis’ beloved story of the same name, faithfully recreated for the stage by celebrated playwright Joseph Robinette.

Lewis’ story of four children who find their way through the back of an old wardrobe into the kingdom of Narnia, where a witch has cursed the land with eternal winter, represents one of the greatest battles between good and evil in children’s literature.

Like the classic book, the stage adaptation follows the magic and mystery of the great lion Aslan and his struggle with the White Witch as the children’s fate unfolds in enchanted Narnia. It’s a land full of mythical creatures, talking animals, quests, and secrets, and the action features chases, duels, and escapes as the witch is determined to end the reign of Aslan.

The Chattanooga Theatre Centre production will use masks, headdresses, and puppetry to animate the story, including an Aslan puppet with an 8-foot mane.

Performances take place on February 21 at 7 p.m., February 22 at 2:30 p.m. at 7 p.m., and February 23, February 29, and March 1 at 2:30 p.m. The show, performed in the CTC’s mainstage theatre, is appropriate for third graders and up.

Tickets are available at the CTC box office at (423) 267-8534 and online at TheatreCentre.com.