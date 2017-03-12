Lisa Bohnwagner’s Art Demo and Playtime

Lisa Bohnwagner, a painter and pet portrait artist, will be at Seed Goods, 199 River St., Chattanooga on Sun Mar 12 at 6:30 pm to discuss her work and demonstrate how she creates the unique textures and color combinations in her work using acrylic paint and mediums.

If you want to join in the fun, bring along an 8”x 8” or 8”x 10” canvas and she’ll share her paint and texture mediums for you to experiment with. No painting experience is necessary. This is all about play and experimentation – the act of creating. There is no wrong way to do it. Come and play with us or just watch & listen. (Acoustic guitar accompaniment provided by Kevin Johnson)