Puckett’s Grocery & Restaurant 2 W Aquarium Way #110, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Lisa Reeves gives an authentic feel of female country/pop music. With a unique writing style and strong vocals blended with raw emotion, she gives the listener a story to feel. Smooth sounds, brave attitude, and an old soul. Lisa’s style has been compared to artists such as Maren Morris, Lauren Alaina, Kacey Musgraves, and Kelsea Ballerini. Born in New York and raised in Florida, she has mixed the Northeast attitude with the Southeast heart. Growing up, she fell in love with the female pop melodies of the 90’s and the old story telling of country music’s roots. She is currently living and performing her music around Chattanooga, TN, where she is in the process of recording her latest E.P. which will be out in the fall of 2022!

Show at 7:30 pm, no cover, tips for the artist appreciated, BOOK ONLINE or call 423-708-8505 for show and dinner reservations.

