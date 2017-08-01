NOOGA PLZ PRESENTS

LIT FEST 2017

THE SIMPLE PLEASURE (Philadelphia)

Prime movers of primordial movements. Glammed out deities of androgynous athleticism. Sweat profusely on the synthetic gridiron of existence with these YUNG PROFESSIONALS as you experience the universal lifeforce growing out of your neck.... or just stand there nervously simpering like an idiot. Your call.

https://thesimplepleasure.com/

1MITATOR (Savannah)

1mitator is the project of Alex Hampshire. In the past there have been "proxy" performers at every show to express an arrangement of disjunction/emotion unattainable through the austerity of simply playing alone. This isn't usually possible now. The first performance was Savage Weekend 2015 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Since then the project has evolved into a transformative post-industrial sound. Rhythmic, spastic, and brooding. Currently based in Savannah, GA.

https://soundcloud.com/user-339853867

JEFF ZAGERS (Savannah)

Jeff Zagers is a multi-instrumentalist and singer out of Savannah, GA performing original compositions and songs of the past.

https://wharfcatrecords.bandcamp.com/album/jeff-zagers-still-alive-lp

☯ MEINSCHAFT

MEINSCHAFT rides the ship of indifferent taste through the stagnant and troubled waters of Western civilization. With the winds of materialistic hedonism blowing ever faster through their sails, they generate a perpetual vortex of ritual energy and concentrated spectacle; hurtling humanity closer and closer towards the crushing singularity of PROGRESS.

https://soundcloud.com/meinschaftofficial

☯ TRYEZZ

Groove guru. Jazz messiah. Humble merchant of wisdom & vitality.

http://www.tryezz.com/index/

☯ DAVID DOVE (Houston)

Chopped & screwed subsonic trombone tones to rattle your bones.

http://www.namelesssound.org/

🎧 DJ LIL CURRENT YEAR