Watch a rehabilitated hawk return to the wild. Explore shady, creekside hiking trails. Grab a beer and a bite while enjoying live outdoor music.

On Saturday, May 19, the sixth annual Little Owl Festival returns to Audubon Acres with a number of exciting additions – including the sanctuary's first-ever trail race.

Little Owl's Race for Wildlife 5k is a partnership between Chattanooga Audubon Society, Happinest Wildlife Rehabilitation & Rescue and Wild Trails. It features a beginner-friendly course alongside the canopied South Chickamauga Creek, bisecting the 130-acre property.

Following the race awards ceremony, there will be live music, food trucks, craft vendors, nature hikes and live animal exhibitions, such as a falconry demonstration and the release of a rehabilitated hawk. The popular student art contest, showcasing owl-themed posters drawn by local students, will once again return to the schedule. Little Owl Festival is a family-friendly event, with activities for all ages.

The race begins at 10 a.m. with race-day registration beginning at 9 a.m. Register for the race online for $25, or on race day for $30. Festival hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free for race registrants and Chattanooga Audubon Society members, or $7 per person or $15 per carload.

To learn call 423-892-1499, or visit www.chattanoogaaudubon.org/little-owl-festival.html.