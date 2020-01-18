A Little Me Time: A Half-Day Workshop

You know you want more for your life. You know there’s a part of you that’s yearning for more meaningful work, stronger relationships, or an easier way of moving through the world. You're just not sure HOW to make this happen. Is this you?

If so, this workshop is designed to help you reconnect to the truest parts of yourself, the things that are often buried under endless to-do lists and task-mastering. We'll spend time identifying with our core values, sorting out whether the critical voices chattering at us have anything meaningful to share (you might be surprised to learn they do -- but not what you'd expect!), and diving deeper into our unique personalities. Expect to spend time journaling, participating in meditation/visualization, sharing with others, and laughing.

Sometimes, we just need to step out of the day-to-day hustle and bustle to reconnect with the things we value most. We need a space to shift back to the things we care about. This workshop provides just that space.

About the teacher:

Liz Norell is a yoga teacher, life coach, and college professor who values genuine connection and service above all else. She works with women (and sometimes men!) who stay busy yet feel unaccomplished, who feel certain there must be more fulfillment and purpose to life than hectic days and sleep-deprived nights. She helps others root down into their true callings, then gather the courage to leap to answer those callings. Using a holistic approach, informed by the Courageous Life Coaching program, the tools of Playing Big, and the Enneagram framework, she helps others come home to their truest hopes and trust they have everything they need to pursue their dreams.