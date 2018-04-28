Live Country Music & Dance featuring Presley & Taylor

The Camp House 149 E. MLK Blvd., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Enjoy a great evening of live country music and dancing with Nashville's rising stars and sister duo Presley & Taylor. The duo embraces God given harmonies and a "neo traditional" sound. Presley & Taylor have performed on the stage of the Grand Ole Opry as a guest of country icon Pam Tillis. This dynamic act is sure to leave Chattanooga loving that hard core, stone cold solid gold country music. DJ Music will be available during the breaks to keep the fun coming.

The event is from 8:00 PM to 11:00 PM on Saturday, April 28th. Doors open at 7:30PM. There will be a cash bare and lite fare menu.

Advance Tickets are $10.00

