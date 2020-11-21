Live Drag Show

to

Bar Watson 6925 Shallowford Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Live Drag Show

Drag Show LIVE in The Great Scotland Yard!

EVERY Saturday ~ Show Times at 10:30 & Midnight!

Happy Hour 4pm - 7pm!

Info

Bar Watson 6925 Shallowford Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Theater & Dance
to
Google Calendar - Live Drag Show - 2020-11-21 22:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Live Drag Show - 2020-11-21 22:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Live Drag Show - 2020-11-21 22:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Live Drag Show - 2020-11-21 22:00:00 ical
newsletter small box blue

EPB Local Business Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Thursday

November 19, 2020

Friday

November 20, 2020

Saturday

November 21, 2020

Sunday

November 22, 2020

Monday

November 23, 2020

Tuesday

November 24, 2020

Wednesday

November 25, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours