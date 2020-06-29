Live Floral Painting Demo

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Live Floral Painting Demo

Join Ali Kay for a free live painting demo! Learn how I use a complimentary color underpainting, and loose vivid brushstrokes to create a dramatic effect!

Event details: https://www.facebook.com/events/627473558127741/

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Art & Exhibitions
