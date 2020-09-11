Live From Here

Memorial Auditorium 399 Mccallie Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Live from Here with Chris Thile is a Friday-night destination for audiences everywhere. This variety show features a unique blend of musical performances, comedy and audience interaction. Acclaimed musician and songwriter Chris Thile welcomes a wide range of well-known and up-and-coming talent to share the stage and create a beautiful listening experience

Memorial Auditorium 399 Mccallie Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Concerts & Live Music, Theater & Dance
