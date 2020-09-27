Angelina Clare

1885 Grill - Ooltewah 9469 Bradmore Lane, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Spend your Sunday evening on the patio! Enjoy local, live music from Angelina Clare, along with you favorite southern coastal lunch and brunch dishes. Grab dinner, drinks and a show you won’t want to miss!

Concerts & Live Music
