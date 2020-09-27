Angelina Clare
Spend your Sunday evening on the patio! Enjoy local, live music from Angelina Clare, along with you favorite southern coastal lunch and brunch dishes. Grab dinner, drinks and a show you won’t want to miss!
to
1885 Grill - Ooltewah 9469 Bradmore Lane, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
