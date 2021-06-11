Anna Baldree
You know what makes Friday evenings even better? Live music! Local musician, Anna Baldree will be on our patio playing all your 90s pop and indie rock favorites.
to
The Feed Co. Table & Tavern 201 W. Main St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
