Barron Wilson

The Feed Co. Table & Tavern 201 W. Main St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Live Music with Barron Wilson

Join us for a little easy listening from Barron Wilson. The Dayton, Tennessee native plays a variety of cover songs accompanied by his acoustic guitar.

Kick off the weekend with a cold beer and great music!

Info

Concerts & Live Music
4237088500
