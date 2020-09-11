Barron Wilson
Join us for a little easy listening from Barron Wilson. The Dayton, Tennessee native plays a variety of cover songs accompanied by his acoustic guitar.
Kick off the weekend with a cold beer and great music!
to
The Feed Co. Table & Tavern 201 W. Main St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
Barron Wilson
Join us for a little easy listening from Barron Wilson. The Dayton, Tennessee native plays a variety of cover songs accompanied by his acoustic guitar.
Kick off the weekend with a cold beer and great music!
Sorry, no events.
Education & LearningYarn Club!
-
This & ThatBoard Game Night
-
Education & LearningiPhoneography: Editing Photos
-
Concerts & Live MusicCourtney Holder
-
This & ThatRuby Falls Lantern Tours
-
Education & LearningHome Canning 101
-
MarketsCollegedale Market
-
Education & LearningHome Canning 101
-
Art & ExhibitionsOn-Line Painting Critique & Artistic Growth
-
© 2020 The Pulse and Brewer Media. All rights reserved.