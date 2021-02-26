Barron Wilson

The Feed Co. Table & Tavern 201 W. Main St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Barron Wilson

You know what makes Friday evenings even better? Live music! Local musician, Barron Wilson will be on our heated, enclosed patio playing all your easy listening favorites.

Concerts & Live Music
