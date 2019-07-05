Courtney Daly & the Daly Grind

Tremont Tavern 1203 Hixson Pike, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Keep the party going into the weekend as Courtney Daly & the Daly Grind come to the Tavern.

The classic soul and Blues band has roots in R&B and plays the classics you know and love. Join us for a burger, cold beer and some soulful fusion.

Tremont Tavern 1203 Hixson Pike, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
4232661996
