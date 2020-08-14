Courtney Holder

to

The Feed Co. Table & Tavern 201 W. Main St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Courtney Holder

Singer/songwriter Courtney Holder is coming to FEED! Her story-teller writing style is unique and her catchy American and pop songs never lack soulful flavor.

Join us for what’s sure to be a great show!

Info

Concerts & Live Music
4237088500
