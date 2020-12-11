Courtney Holder
Singer/songwriter Courtney Holder is coming to FEED! Her story-teller writing style is unique and her catchy American and pop songs never lack soulful flavor.
Join us for what’s sure to be a great show!
to
The Feed Co. Table & Tavern 201 W. Main St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
Courtney Holder
Singer/songwriter Courtney Holder is coming to FEED! Her story-teller writing style is unique and her catchy American and pop songs never lack soulful flavor.
Join us for what’s sure to be a great show!
Concerts & Live MusicMartelli Tuesday
-
Concerts & Live MusicConcerts for Advent
-
This & ThatBoard Game Night
-
Health & WellnessPrep for 2021 Success
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningCards Over Cocktails: Holiday Edition
-
MarketsNight Market
-
Education & Learning“Run Woman Run” Workshop
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningBoho Holidays: Fir Tree Weaving
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal Pinsion and Friends
-
Education & Learning OutdoorLearn to Ride a Bike
-
© 2020 The Pulse and Brewer Media. All rights reserved.