D.L. Yancey II & Shayla McDaniel

Grab a cup of coffee and a pastry and settle in for an evening of smooth tunes from D.L. Yancey II and Shayla McDaniel.

Free & All Ages

About the Artists:

D.L. Yancey II is a singer/songwriter from Hampton Roads, VA currently residing in Chattanooga, TN. His songs have been noted as "organic soulful tunes of creative spiritual messages" and he is most recognized as a "soothing tenor". D.L. recorded a hip hop/neo soul mixtape where he took industry tracks and "blended melodies over poetic 16's with harmonic filled hooks". The highlight of D.L.'s hip hop phase was working and recording with grammy award winning record producer Lex Lucazi on several tracks. Although, his mixtape recieved good reviews, D.L. taught himself to play the acoustic guitar and began to compose music from scratch. The acoustic sound is "a more authentic representation of D.L. as an artist and his originality as a musician". For D.L. , "music is a ministry" and you will find him performing for children, the elderly, at social functions, non profit organization events, coffee shops, etc. His music is cultivation for the minds of all ages.

Shayla McDaniel seamlessly blends hints of jazz with alternative pop. The Knoxville, Tennessee, singer-songwriter has performed at Rhythm N’ Blooms Music Festival, the Cre865 Showcase, Women in Jazz Jam Festival, and live on-air at WUTK 90.3 FM, WDVX 89.9 FM, and WOZO 103.9 FM. McDaniel has also caught the attention of the Knoxville Music Warehouse, who chose her song “I’ll Leave the Light On” as one of the top 16 songs from Knoxville artists in 2016. The following year, fans voted her Knoxville’s Favorite Band of 2017. Her song “Silence” was voted Best Singer/Songwriter Song in the 2018 Knoxville Music Awards. McDaniel's latest release “26 Letters” is now available, and she will continue to play local and regional shows for growing audiences.