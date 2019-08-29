Double Cross is bringing their hard driving, down home traditional sound to FEED. Join us for another great Bluegrass Thursday filled with great food, drinks and music!
Double Cross
The Feed Co. Table & Tavern 201 W. Main St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
