Eric Turner

Kick off your weekend with live music from E.T.
E.T. is a veteran of the Chattanooga music scene, plating with Baybee Invincible, Ion Prophecy and The Unsatisfied. Join us for a night of acoustic rock & roll for your soul.
The Feed Co. Table & Tavern 201 W. Main St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
Kick off your weekend with live music from E.T.
E.T. is a veteran of the Chattanooga music scene, plating with Baybee Invincible, Ion Prophecy and The Unsatisfied. Join us for a night of acoustic rock & roll for your soul.
Sorry, no events.
Theater & DanceMiddle East Dance
Charity & FundraisersRaise The Roof
Concerts & Live Music Kids & Family OutdoorNoontunes: Karla Felecia Scaife
-
Education & LearningBecoming Bilingual: How to Make Your Language Learning Goal a Reality
-
Concerts & Live MusicNo Big Deal
Art & Exhibitions Education & Learning6 Week Class: Intermediate Drawing with Victoria Pearmain
-
Kids & FamilyPaw Pals Storytime
Art & Exhibitions Education & Learning6 Week Class: Drawing Basics with Victoria Pearmain
-
Concerts & Live MusicCat Man Smothers
Education & Learning Health & Wellness Kids & FamilyEmbrace Aging Forum
-
Concerts & Live Music Food & DrinkFood Truck Friday's, Chattanooga Symphony & Orchestra, String Quintet
-
Art & ExhibitionsArtists on the Loose Reception
FilmPandas 3D
Charity & Fundraisers Fashion & Trunk Shows Parties & ClubsSpotlight Social
-
Festivals & Fairs Kids & Family This & ThatFarm Days
Art & ExhibitionsThe Poetic Still Life with Mia Bergeron
MarketsFarmer’s Market
Art & ExhibitionsThe Poetic Still Life with Mia Bergeron
Concerts & Live MusicCarl Pemberton
Festivals & Fairs Kids & Family This & ThatFarm Days
Concerts & Live MusicFree Fiddle School
Theater & DanceDisney's "Newsies"
Theater & DanceThe Odd Couple
-
Theater & Dance This & ThatAutumn Belly Dance Session
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
Concerts & Live MusicMike Mcdade
Concerts & Live MusicMonday Nite Big Band
Education & LearningArchaeology Museum Lecture
-
© 2014 The Pulse and Brewer Media. All rights reserved.