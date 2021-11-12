Live Music with Eric Turner

The Feed Co. Table & Tavern 201 W. Main St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Kick off your weekend with live music from E.T.

E.T. is a veteran of the Chattanooga music scene, playing with Baybee Invincible, Ion Prophecy and The Unsatisfied. Join us for a night of acoustic rock & roll for your soul.

