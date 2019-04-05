Eric Turner

to Google Calendar - Eric Turner - 2019-04-05 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Eric Turner - 2019-04-05 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Eric Turner - 2019-04-05 21:00:00 iCalendar - Eric Turner - 2019-04-05 21:00:00

The Feed Co. Table & Tavern 201 W. Main St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Kick off your weekend with live music from E.T.

E.T. is a veteran of the Chattanooga music scene, playing with Baybee Invincible, Ion Prophecy and The Unsatisfied. Join us for a night of acoustic rock & roll for your soul.

Info

The Feed Co. Table & Tavern 201 W. Main St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
423-708-8500
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Eric Turner - 2019-04-05 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Eric Turner - 2019-04-05 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Eric Turner - 2019-04-05 21:00:00 iCalendar - Eric Turner - 2019-04-05 21:00:00
DI 16.13

The Pulse Calendar

Wednesday

March 27, 2019

Thursday

March 28, 2019

Friday

March 29, 2019

Saturday

March 30, 2019

Sunday

March 31, 2019

Monday

April 1, 2019

Tuesday

April 2, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours