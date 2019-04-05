Eric Turner

Kick off your weekend with live music from E.T.
E.T. is a veteran of the Chattanooga music scene, playing with Baybee Invincible, Ion Prophecy and The Unsatisfied. Join us for a night of acoustic rock & roll for your soul.
The Feed Co. Table & Tavern 201 W. Main St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
Kick off your weekend with live music from E.T.
E.T. is a veteran of the Chattanooga music scene, playing with Baybee Invincible, Ion Prophecy and The Unsatisfied. Join us for a night of acoustic rock & roll for your soul.
Art & Exhibitions"From My Perspective" Art Exhibition
Concerts & Live MusicJonathan Wimpee
Concerts & Live MusicJazz in the Lounge: Tim Ferguson Project
Concerts & Live MusicJesse James Jungkurth
Concerts & Live MusicRev. Horton Heat & Kinky Friedman
This & ThatNaughty Knights Chess Meetup
Talks & ReadingsEva Kor
-
This & ThatNaughty Knights Chess Meetup
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal & Friends
Concerts & Live MusicJames Crumble Trio
Concerts & Live MusicToby Hewitt
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
Concerts & Live MusicTim Lewis
Concerts & Live MusicBob Weir & Wolf Brothers
Theater & DanceThe Musical of Musicals
-
Concerts & Live MusicSteep Canyon Rangers
This & ThatVideo Game Night
This & ThatSpring Cruise In
-
Charity & Fundraisers Education & Learning OutdoorWalk A Mile Chattanooga
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & Learning Talks & ReadingsRooted in Color: A Conference on Collecting African American Art
-
Education & Learning Home & Garden OutdoorEarthCare Workshop "Native Landscaping for Curb Appeal"
-
Concerts & Live MusicCarl Pemberton
Kids & Family Outdoor Theater & DanceBallet in the Park
-
Concerts & Live MusicStephen Busie
-
Fashion & Trunk Shows Markets This & ThatOoltewah Bridal Market
-
Concerts & Live MusicFree Fiddle School
Concerts & Live MusicThe Other Brothers
Theater & Dance This & ThatSpring Belly Dance Session
Talks & ReadingsApril Fools’ Day Conversation with George Singleton
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
Education & Learning This & ThatBeginner Astrology
-
Concerts & Live MusicMonday Nite Big Band
Talks & ReadingsArchaeology Museum Lecture
-
This & ThatChess K-night
Education & LearningIntermediate Handlettering: Bounce and Serif
-
Food & Drink Health & Wellness OutdoorPaths to Pints along the Riverwalk
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal
Education & Learning Parties & Clubs This & ThatEnglish Country Dance for All!
-
This & ThatTeam Trivia
-
© 2014 The Pulse and Brewer Media. All rights reserved.