ET
Kick off your weekend with live music from E.T.
E.T. is a veteran of the Chattanooga music scene, playing with Baybee Invincible, Ion Prophecy and The Unsatisfied. Join us for a night of acoustic rock & roll for your soul.
to
The Feed Co. Table & Tavern 201 W. Main St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
