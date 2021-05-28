Gabe Newell
Kick off the weekend with live music with Gabe Newell. A local favorite musician, Gabe plays everything from Bob Seger and Chris Stapleton to Tyler Childers. The tunes start at 9!
to
Tremont Tavern 1203 Hixson Pike, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
