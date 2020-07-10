Gabe Newell

to

The Feed Co. Table & Tavern 201 W. Main St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Gabe Newell

Live music is back at FEED! Join us this Friday evening at 7pm for live music from local favorite, Gabe Newell. Kick off your weekend with cold drinks, delicious food and live, local tunes.

Info

The Feed Co. Table & Tavern 201 W. Main St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
Concerts & Live Music
4237088500
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Gabe Newell - 2020-07-10 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Gabe Newell - 2020-07-10 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Gabe Newell - 2020-07-10 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Gabe Newell - 2020-07-10 19:00:00 ical
newsletter small box orange 2

Calendar Of Events

Wednesday

July 8, 2020

Sorry, no events.

Thursday

July 9, 2020

Friday

July 10, 2020

Saturday

July 11, 2020

Sunday

July 12, 2020

Monday

July 13, 2020

Tuesday

July 14, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

Inside The Pulse