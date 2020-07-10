Gabe Newell
Live music is back at FEED! Join us this Friday evening at 7pm for live music from local favorite, Gabe Newell. Kick off your weekend with cold drinks, delicious food and live, local tunes.
The Feed Co. Table & Tavern 201 W. Main St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
