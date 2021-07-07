Jason Lyles

1885 Grill 3914 Saint Elmo Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Jason Lyles

Since 2003 singer-songwriter Jason Lyles has been a regular on the Chattanooga music scene. He delivers an upbeat caffeine-charged blend of power-pop, alternative, Americana and roots rock style. His shows feature strong vocals and rhythmic guitar, crafty songwriting and a knack for breaking out your favorite 80s pop or 90s alt rock cover.

Celebrate the half way point in the week with $3 glasses of house chardonnay and cabernet, $6 pimento cheese and pita, smoked salmon dip or hummus and half price select bottles of wine.

*Music scheduled weather permitting.

Concerts & Live Music
