Welcome the weekend with live music at FEED. Nashville- based, John Hart and Chattanooga’s own Jay Brooks are sure to provide music you won’t want to miss. Join us for dinner, drinks and great live, local music.
John Hart & Jay Brooks
The Feed Co. Table & Tavern 201 W. Main St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
