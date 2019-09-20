John Hart & Jay Brooks

The Feed Co. Table & Tavern 201 W. Main St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Welcome the weekend with live music at FEED. Nashville- based, John Hart and Chattanooga’s own Jay Brooks are sure to provide music you won’t want to miss. Join us for dinner, drinks and great live, local music.

Info

The Feed Co. Table & Tavern 201 W. Main St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
4237088500
DI 16.37

