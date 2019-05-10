John Paul Keith

Tremont Tavern 1203 Hixson Pike, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

A veteran of the Memphis music scene, John Paul Keith is a singer, songwriter and guitarist with numerous acclaimed solo albums. Fresh off his third European tour, John Paul is bringing his timeless country and rockabilly sound to the Tavern.

Tremont Tavern 1203 Hixson Pike, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405 View Map
423-266-1996
