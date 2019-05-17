Jordan Hallquist is bringing his dirty southern soul and rock and roll to FEED. Influenced by everyone from Bruce Springsteen to Foo Fighters, Bo Diddley to Drive by Truckers, Jordan puts his heart and soul into each performance. He combines your favorite covers and original tunes to create a show you won’t want to miss. Grab a drink and join us for a great time.
Jordan Hallquist
The Feed Co. Table & Tavern 201 W. Main St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
