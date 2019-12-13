Lew Card

The Feed Co. Table & Tavern 201 W. Main St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Singer, songwriter Lew Card is coming to FEED! Finding inspiration in whiskey and the circus known as Austin, Texas, he is a song all his own. Grab a beer and join us for a good time!

The Feed Co. Table & Tavern 201 W. Main St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
Concerts & Live Music
4237088500
