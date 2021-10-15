Start your weekend with Mark Andrew on the patio! Enjoy a mix of classic R&B, Motown, Classic Rock, Classic Country and blues while enjoying dinner and drinks. You won’t want to miss it!
Mark Andrew
The Feed Co. Table & Tavern 201 W. Main St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
