McKinley James is coming back to the Tavern!

Hailing from Music City, he is one of the youngest Rock & Roll guitarist/singers we’ve had on the stage. This 16-year old’s Rockabilly sound is influenced by the likes of Link Wray to Freddie King and Otis Redding. He started performing in Rochester blues and jazz clubs at age 13 and has performed with Chris Duarte, The Nighthawks, Joe Beard, and JD McPherson. McKinley is also the face of the latest Eric Church album campaign, having starred in his music videos, and also appears on the album cover for Church's latest record, Mr. Misunderstood.

Don't miss it!