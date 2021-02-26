Mike McDade

to

Tremont Tavern 1203 Hixson Pike, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Mike McDade

Head out of the office or house a little early and enjoy live music from local favorite Mike McDade! He’ll be here playing your James Taylor, Buffalo Springfield and Neil Young favorites from 4-6PM.

Info

Tremont Tavern 1203 Hixson Pike, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
Concerts & Live Music
14232661996
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Mike McDade - 2021-02-26 16:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Mike McDade - 2021-02-26 16:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Mike McDade - 2021-02-26 16:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Mike McDade - 2021-02-26 16:00:00 ical

EPB Local Business Spotlight

newsletter small box 5

Calendar Of Events

Tuesday

February 23, 2021

Wednesday

February 24, 2021

Thursday

February 25, 2021

Friday

February 26, 2021

Saturday

February 27, 2021

Sunday

February 28, 2021

Monday

March 1, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours