Mike McDade
Head out of the office or house a little early and enjoy live music from local favorite Mike McDade! He’ll be here playing your James Taylor, Buffalo Springfield and Neil Young favorites from 4-6PM.
to
Tremont Tavern 1203 Hixson Pike, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
