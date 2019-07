Mother Legacy is coming to FEED! A Hollywood power singer and Texas croonin’ cowboy joined forces to create a funky rockin’ blues sound. With influences like Janis Joplin, Etta James and Tina Turner to Kansas, Foreigner, Bad Company and Jefferson Airplane, Mother Legacy plays from each genre, southern rock, Americana, funk, blues, pop and country.

Grab a beer and join us for a rockin’ good time.