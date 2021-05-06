Nicholas Edward Williams

Live music and sangria flights? Now that sounds like the perfect Thursday night! Relax on the patio with $7.50 seasonal sangria flights and live music with Nicholas Edward Williams.

Host of the roots music history podcast "American Songcatcher" Nicholas Edward Williams is a 36 year-old storyteller who is dedicated to playing it forward by preserving the songs and styles that have shaped our country: ragtime, piedmont blues, folk, old time and early country. Williams has spent the last 15 years touring around the US, the UK, Western Europe and Australia, blending his own brand of piedmont blues, melodic vocals, rolling harmonica, stomp box and whistling, creating a sound that feels familiar, yet new. He's opened for Taj Mahal, The Wood Brothers, Town Mountain, and played on festival stages around the world. Demographics ranging from small children to elders resonate with Williams' infectious performances. Especially recommended for fans of folks like Mississippi John Hurt, John Prine and Doc Watson.

*Music scheduled weather permitting.

