Chattanooga musician, Ryan Ramey, is coming to the 1885 Grill patio! His unique voice filled with hometown soul and grit is guaranteed to grab your attention. Enjoy great live music and our Taco Tuesday specials featuring $2.50 tacos (until 7pm), $5 shrimp cocktail and $1885 ‘ritas!

Spend your Taco Tuesday with great food and music by Ryan Ramey.

*Music scheduled weather permitting.