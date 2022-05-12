Live Music with Sam Steadman

1885 Grill 3914 Saint Elmo Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Sangria flights and Sam Steadman on the patio. Don’t miss $7.50 seasonal sangria flights and live, local music.

*Music scheduled weather permitting.

