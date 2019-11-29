Take a break from the turkey and the family and head on down to the Tavern for a cold beer and live music. Chattanooga band, The Tires play a variety of styles including rock, blues and metal.
Grab a beer and join us for a great show.
Tremont Tavern 1203 Hixson Pike, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
