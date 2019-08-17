Join us in the taproom to support local musicians! Nashville native Trevor Clark and the Current Situation will be our featured band on August 17th. Stop in from 7-10PM for a beer and some great live music.

The Current Situation is fluid like water, creating a river from a multitude of musical genres, experiences, and co-players. With the strongest currents in rock, bluegrass, reggae, and jam bands, each performance is, in many ways, a unique and stellar phenomenon. Just like the current of water, the music is deeply transforming, shifting, growing, and most of all, persisting. "So let's roll with vibes and create the current, just like the ocean, it’s an all-encompassing force". So let's jam!