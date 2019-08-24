Tryezz

Hutton & Smith Brewing Co. 431 E M L King Blvd #120, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Join us in the taproom to support local musicians! Tryezz Official will be our featured musician on August 24th. Stop in from 7-10PM for a beer and some great music.

About Tryezz:

At the core, I'm just a creative soul on a journey of greater understanding and expression through the arts (music, dance, and visual art). I try to use what I know and what I do to encourage people, taking viewers and listeners on a journey to new and different terrains and beyond, spreading vitality with the groove, dance, and art. I believe that there's always something to learn...always something new to be discovered. I'm always a student.

