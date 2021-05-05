Webb Barringer

Webb Barringer is coming back to the St. Elmo patio! Influenced by the likes of John Prine, William Gay, Larry Brown, Jason Isbell, Drive-by Truckers and Todd Snyder, his music is a self-described mix of “murder folk” and “songs you can play to your girlfriend.” Wind down with $3 glasses of house cabernet and chardonnay along with $5 pimento cheese and pita, hummus or smoked salmon dip and half price select bottles of wine.

See you on the patio!

*Music scheduled weather permitting.