1885 Grill 3914 Saint Elmo Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Webb Barringer is coming back to the St. Elmo patio! Influenced by the likes of John Prine, William Gay, Larry Brown, Jason Isbell, Drive-by Truckers and Todd Snyder, his music is a self-described mix of “murder folk” and “songs you can play to your girlfriend.” Wind down with $3 glasses of house cabernet and chardonnay along with $5 pimento cheese and pita, hummus or smoked salmon dip and half price select bottles of wine.

See you on the patio!

*Music scheduled weather permitting.

Concerts & Live Music
