Webb Barringer

Tremont Tavern 1203 Hixson Pike, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Chattanooga singer and song writer, Webb Barringer, will hit the stage with his artful combination of Americana, folk and alternative country. Join us for a beer and a great show!

Concerts & Live Music
4232661996
