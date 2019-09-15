Music that inspires and food that will change your life. What more could you ask for?
Spend your Sunday evening on the patio and enjoy your southern coastal favorites with live music from Zech Dallas.
*Music scheduled weather permitting.
1885 Grill 3914 Saint Elmo Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
