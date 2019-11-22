Kick off the weekend with some smooth tunes from local singer/songwriter, Zech Dallas. He has a rich musical background singing all genres of music including pop, folk, rock, country and classical. Grab dinner and a drink and enjoy the show!
Zech Dallas
The Feed Co. Table & Tavern 201 W. Main St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
