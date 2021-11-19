Live Music with Zech Dallas

Kick off the weekend with some smooth tunes from local singer/songwriter, Zech Dallas. He has a rich musical background singing all genres of music including pop, folk, rock, country and classical. Grab dinner and a drink and enjoy the show!

Concerts & Live Music
