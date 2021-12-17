Kick off the weekend with some smooth tunes from local singer/songwriter, Zech Dallas. He has a rich musical background singing all genres of music including pop, folk, rock, country and classical. Grab dinner and a drink and enjoy the show!
Live Music with Zech Dallas
to
The Feed Co. Table & Tavern 201 W. Main St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
We Try Wednesday On Big FM
Wednesday
-
Health & Wellness Sports(Naked) River Runners
-
Thursday
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & Learning Kids & FamilyGingerbread House Competition
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Kids & FamilyThrowback Thursday
-
Friday
-
Kids & Family Outdoor SportsBe Front and Center for Chattanooga’s First BlueCross Bowl
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & Learning Kids & FamilyGingerbread House Competition
-
-
MarketsHoliday Open House
-
Saturday
-
Festivals & Fairs Kids & Family OutdoorBella Sera Bog
-
-
Festivals & Fairs Food & Drink Parties & ClubsUgly Sweater Bar Crawl
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicPaul Smith & The Sky High Band
Sunday
-
Charity & Fundraisers Food & Drink Parties & ClubsHoliday Tea
-
-
Concerts & Live Music MarketsYuletide on the Southside
-
Monday
-
This & ThatOoltewah Cruise In & Bike Night
-
-
Parties & ClubsBlack Professionals @ the Hunter
-
Tuesday
-
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
-
Food & Drink OutdoorPaths to Pints along the Riverwalk
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal And Friends
-