Live Music with Zech Dallas

The Feed Co. Table & Tavern 201 W. Main St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Kick off the weekend with some smooth tunes from local singer/songwriter, Zech Dallas. He has a rich musical background singing all genres of music including pop, folk, rock, country and classical. Grab dinner and a drink and enjoy the show!

Concerts & Live Music
