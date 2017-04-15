Live Pro Boxing: Boxing in the Ballroom

Grind Nation Promotions Presents "Boxing In the Ballroom." Live Pro Boxing at The Chattanooga Convention Center Ballroom April 15th, 2017. Chattanooga's own DeMarcus "All Business" Rogers will be fighting in an 8 Round title fight in the Main Event, featured with other exciting fighters from around the United States on the undercard. DeMarcus Rogers is coming off of 3 back to back KO wins in 2016 and his most recent win was an Unanimous Decision win over a veteran with over 30 pro fights. This is an event you dont want to miss. ONLY 400 TICKETS ARE AVAILABLE TO THIS EVENT AND THEY WILL SALE OUT! Front Row Seats & 2nd Ringside Seats are available! Floor Seats (3rd Row and back) are General Admission first come first serve style seating. Get there right when the doors open to get the best seat. Call 678-554-7697 or go to www.chattanoogaboxing.net for more info or tickets. DONT MISS THIS EXCITING AND CLASSY NIGHT OF BOXING IN THE SCENIC CITY!