Live Pro Boxing: Boxing in the Ballroom

to Google Calendar - Live Pro Boxing: Boxing in the Ballroom - 2017-04-15 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Live Pro Boxing: Boxing in the Ballroom - 2017-04-15 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Live Pro Boxing: Boxing in the Ballroom - 2017-04-15 18:00:00 iCalendar - Live Pro Boxing: Boxing in the Ballroom - 2017-04-15 18:00:00

Chattanooga Convention Center 1 Carter Plaza, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37401

Grind Nation Promotions Presents "Boxing In the Ballroom." Live Pro Boxing at The Chattanooga Convention Center Ballroom April 15th, 2017. Chattanooga's own DeMarcus "All Business" Rogers will be fighting in an 8 Round title fight in the Main Event, featured with other exciting fighters from around the United States on the undercard. DeMarcus Rogers is coming off of 3 back to back KO wins in 2016 and his most recent win was an Unanimous Decision win over a veteran with over 30 pro fights. This is an event you dont want to miss. ONLY 400 TICKETS ARE AVAILABLE TO THIS EVENT AND THEY WILL SALE OUT! Front Row Seats & 2nd Ringside Seats are available! Floor Seats (3rd Row and back) are General Admission first come first serve style seating. Get there right when the doors open to get the best seat. Call 678-554-7697 or go to www.chattanoogaboxing.net for more info or tickets. DONT MISS THIS EXCITING AND CLASSY NIGHT OF BOXING IN THE SCENIC CITY!

Info

Chattanooga Convention Center 1 Carter Plaza, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37401 View Map

Sports

Visit Event Website

6785547697

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Live Pro Boxing: Boxing in the Ballroom - 2017-04-15 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Live Pro Boxing: Boxing in the Ballroom - 2017-04-15 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Live Pro Boxing: Boxing in the Ballroom - 2017-04-15 18:00:00 iCalendar - Live Pro Boxing: Boxing in the Ballroom - 2017-04-15 18:00:00

Current Issue

The Pulse Calendar

Wednesday

March 1, 2017

Thursday

March 2, 2017

Friday

March 3, 2017

Saturday

March 4, 2017

Sunday

March 5, 2017

Monday

March 6, 2017

Tuesday

March 7, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours