Live Pro Boxing: Boxing in the Ballroom

Grind Nation Promotions Presents "Boxing In the Ballroom." Live Pro Boxing at The Chattanooga Convention Center Ballroom April 15th, 2017. Chattanooga's own DeMarcus "All Business" Rogers will be fighting for the UBF All Americas Championship belt in the 8 round Main Event Fight of the night, featured with other exciting fighters from around the United States on the undercard. DeMarcus Rogers is coming off of 3 back to back KO wins in 2016 and his most recent win was an Unamious Decision win over a veteran with over 30 pro fights. This is an event you dont want to miss. ONLY 400 TICKETS ARE AVAILABLE TO THIS EVENT AND THEY WILL SALE OUT! 65 Front Row Seats are available out of the 400 Seats. Floor Seats (2nd Row and back) are first come first serve. So get there early to get a great seat. Call 678-554-7697 or go to www.chattanoogaboxing.net for more info or tickets.